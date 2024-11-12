Cost-saving measures lift Premier’s interim earnings
The group says said it intends to sustain its momentum by capitalising on operational efficiencies
12 November 2024 - 09:49
Premier Group has reported higher operational earnings at the halfway stage, driven by a focus on margin management, cost saving initiatives and the delivery of material operational efficiencies across manufacturing, and its logistics and distribution channels.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 32.4% to 438c for the six months to end-September, the group said in a statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.