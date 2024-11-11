Boxer plans aggressive 500-store expansion
11 November 2024 - 09:57
UPDATED 11 November 2024 - 21:13
Boxer, which is set to be independently listed on the JSE, is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan that includes the opening of more than 500 new stores over the next seven years, strategically designed to increase its market share.
The Pick n Pay discount chain, which operates 500 stores nationwide comprising 308 Superstores, 162 Liquor Stores and 30 Build Stores, said it plans to double its presence in the rapidly expanding discount market, a strategy that is expected to create a substantial number of jobs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.