TFG’s online sales come to the rescue as sales decline across regions
Group attributes decrease in revenue to weaker consumer demand, inventory delays and inflationary pressures
08 November 2024 - 10:40
Fashion retailer TFG has reported a 2% drop in sales for the first half of its 2025 financial year, as inflationary pressures affected markets across the group’s network.
However, it boosted gross margins and posted record gross profit...
