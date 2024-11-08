Clicks and Dis-Chem lead recovery in competitive retail sector
Competitors post moderate share price gains, with Woolworths the biggest laggard
08 November 2024 - 05:00
Beauty and pharmacy giants Clicks and Dis-Chem are leading a recovery in SA’s retail sector when measured by share price as the top six companies compete fiercely for customer loyalty in a tough economy.
Dis-Chem heads the pack with a gain of 22% so far this year, while Clicks is up 18%. The gains are attributable to their expansion and loyalty reward programme strategies, as well as an improved outlook on inflation and interest rates...
