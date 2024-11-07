Retailers’ private label sales ‘on track to top R100bn’
Report highlights growing preference for in-house products over ‘name’ brands as consumers opt for value
07 November 2024 - 16:45
Sales of private label fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are set to exceed R100bn within the next six to 12 months, as shoppers increasingly opt for value, according to a report by consumer intelligence group NIQ.
NIQ’s Retail Measurement Service analysis for the first nine months of 2024 found that the market share of private-label products — typically more affordable than “name” brands — have increased their market share by 20 basis points over the past year, largely led by the top five manufacturers. ..
