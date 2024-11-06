Judge berates Bliss Brands for contempt in packaging fight
Bliss has not complied with previous orders, with its new Securex packaging still strikingly similar to that of Protex
06 November 2024 - 05:00
The Johannesburg high court has lambasted Bliss Brands after it found it to be in contempt of court for not abiding by rulings that it alter the packaging of its Securex soap, which Colgate-Palmolive SA successfully claimed was similar to its Protex brand.
Judge Bashier Vally found Bliss had not complied with previous orders, with its “new” Securex packaging still strikingly similar to that of Protex...
