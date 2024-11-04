Rainbow Chicken concerned about slow progress of poultry sector master plan
Poultry giant wants greater and more urgent support from the state to access export markets
04 November 2024 - 05:00
Rainbow Chicken has raised concerns about the sluggish implementation of the poultry sector master plan despite investments made by the industry to expand capacity and improve production.
The poultry giant is urging the government to expedite its support for exports, enforce necessary trade restrictions and provide clear policy direction...
