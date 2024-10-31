Estée Lauder shares slump as it pulls annual forecast

Estée Lauder CEO Fabrizio Freda. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — Estée Lauder shares slumped on Thursday after it pulled its annual sales and profit forecasts and cut its dividend as it faces an uncertain outlook in China.
The company posted its worst day on record to close 20.9% down in New York. The company aims to kick-start a turnaround with its new CEO Stephane de La Faverie, set to take over on January 1.
Estée Lauder is one of many luxury retailers that bet on China, where economic demand has struggled to match prepandemic growth. Other brand names including LVMH, Italy’s Salvatore Ferragamo and Hermes have also been hit by China’s ongoing slump.
The China government has pledged a stimulus package to revive its economy, but Estée Lauder said it did not expect a boost in second-quarter performance from the effort.
“Consumer sentiment in mainland China weakened further in our first quarter ... we anticipate still strong declines near term for the industry,” outgoing CEO Fabrizio Freda said on a post-earnings call.
The company is the third consumer-facing company in the last two months, after Nike and Starbucks, to pull annual forecasts following a change at the helm.
The stock has lost 40% this year.
Last week, European peer L’Oreal also flagged poor spending in China, with CEO Nicolas Hieronimus calling the weakness in travel retail as an “unexpected turbulence”.
Estée Lauder has been suffering from weak Asia Travel retail or sales at airports or travel destinations like Korea and China's Hainan. Its first-quarter sales in the Asia Pacific region fell 11%, compared to a 3% decline in the prior quarter.
Estée Lauder's weakness was not limited to China, as Americas sales also declined 2%.
“Competition is fierce for cosmetics and consumers in other important regions such as the US aren’t spending as freely as they’ve done in recent years,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.
The company expected second-quarter profit per share between 20c and 35c, compared with estimates of $1.06, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
It expected net sales to drop between 6% and 8%, compared with a analysts estimate for a 0.24% rise to $4.29bn.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 35c per share, half of its previous dividend.
"(The dividend cut) further speaks to the difficulty in forecasting the timing of a material improvement in results,” Dana Telsey, analyst at Telsey Advisory Group said.
Estée Lauder shares slump as it pulls annual forecast
Company trims sales and profit forecasts and slashes dividend on weaker outlook in China
