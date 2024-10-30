Tiger Brands to cover medical costs of some listeriosis victims
Food company still faces class-action lawsuit over outbreak that led to more than 200 deaths
30 October 2024 - 09:29
UPDATED 30 October 2024 - 23:05
Six years after a listeriosis outbreak that claimed more than 200 lives and left thousands more ill, Tiger Brands has announced that it will cover the medical expenses of some of the victims.
The move, aimed at those with pressing medical needs, comes even though the company has yet to be held liable by the courts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.