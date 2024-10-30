Tiger Brands earnings to rise as much as 5%
The group has continued to build on its turnaround reported in the first half of the financial year
30 October 2024 - 09:29
Tiger Brands, SA’s biggest food company, expects full-year headline earnings to be as much as 5% higher as it continues to build on the turnaround reported in the first half.
The group’s top-line performance was marginally ahead of the previous year’s, reflecting a challenging environment, while in certain instances volume declines reflected deliberate pricing correction initiatives previously implemented...
