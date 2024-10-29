ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Woolworths says running its EV fleet is cost neutral
With good route planning the difference between operating an EV or ICE vehicle is negligible, reports the retailer
29 October 2024 - 15:49
With good route planning the difference between operating an electric vehicle (EV) or an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle is negligible, according to Woolworths.
This has allowed the retailer to deploy its EV delivery fleet in a way that has been cost-neutral, said Woolworths’ head of sustainability, Feroz Koor. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.