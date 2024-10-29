Shoprite’s first quarter sales rise nearly 11%
The group opened 68 new stores in the period
29 October 2024 - 09:18
Shoprite, Africa’s largest retailer, has reported a 10.4% rise in sales for the first quarter of its financial year, and says it has opened 68 stores.
Releasing an operational update on Tuesday, Shoprite said its core Supermarkets RSA segment, the majority of which is represented by its food retail operations Shoprite, Usave, Checkers, Checkers Hyper and LiquorShop, increased sales for the quarter ended September by 11.4% compared, with 13.3% for the corresponding quarter a year ago...
