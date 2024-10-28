Investors await Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta earnings results
Finance minister’s first GNU budget speech needs to show reason for the surge in sentiment
Six children ingested organophosphate registered for agricultural use
Party chair says members do not ‘talk publicly about what we do, and our opponents exaggerate what they do’
Discount retailer plans to roll out more stores in underserved regions
Economic committee head Mmamoloko Kubayi wants more focus on responsible spending
The property landscape in SA is evolving at an unprecedented pace
Many of the towns, now emptied of their residents, had been inhabited for at least two centuries
Stand-in captain says each batter needs to put the Bangladesh bowlers under pressure
The new incumbent has industry experience in management and consulting
Pick n Pay’s losses have widened, but the supermarket group says it expects a “meaningful improvement”. To unpack this in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers.
WATCH: Sean Summers unpacks Pick n Pay’s half-year results
Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers
