Pick n Pay’s private labels underperform rivals
CEO Sean Summers remains optimistic that the segment will recover
28 October 2024 - 08:21
UPDATED 28 October 2024 - 17:42
Pick n Pay’s private labels are struggling to keep up with competitors, with the group’s CEO, Sean Summers, voicing his concerns over the dwindling participation of the segment in the sales mix.
Summers, who has been tasked with turning the fortunes of the loss-making company around, on Monday said the retailer’s private labels have become a shadow of their former glory...
