Pick n Pay’s losses widen, but it expects ‘meaningful improvement’
The group remains on track with its plans to list Boxer on the JSE and A2X by the end of 2024
28 October 2024 - 08:21
Supermarket group Pick n Pay has reported a wider loss at the halfway stage as it continued to implement its turnaround strategy.
The group’s comparable loss before tax and capital items grew 25.7% year on year for the 26 weeks to end-August to R1.1bn, reflecting the trading losses in Pick n Pay and higher borrowing costs, it said in a statement on Monday...
