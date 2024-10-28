NEWS ANALYSIS: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline
Study says total Black Friday direct retail gains will amount to R22.08bn
28 October 2024 - 05:00
Groceries and everyday necessities are a major driver of online and offline retail activity in SA, with predictions that this segment will be the driver of increased sales on the upcoming Black Friday, while helping to push up e-commerce adoption.
According to fintech company Capital Connect, SA’s wholesale, retail and fuel sectors are forecast to generate more than R88bn in additional economic value for the economy as a whole during November 2024 “amid surging consumer interest in Black Friday sales.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.