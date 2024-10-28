Boxer targets R106bn retail whitespace as it ramps up expansion strategy
Discount retailer plans to roll out more stores in underserved regions
Discount retailer Boxer is targeting a R106bn “whitespace opportunity” in the local grocery market as it rallies to lead the discount segment and expand its footprint. This potential market includes areas where Boxer has yet to establish a presence, but sees high demand for its discount-driven offerings.
Boxer’s strategy also involves capturing portion of SA’s informal grocery sector, which represents 34% of the market. With plans to roll out more stores in underserved regions, it seeks to formalise grocery shopping in these areas by offering a structured, competitively priced alternative to informal vendors, it said in a Sens announcement on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.