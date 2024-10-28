Boxer details long-awaited listing plans
Pick n Pay previously said it expected to raise R6bn-R8bn through the offer and now expects the base size to be towards the upper end
28 October 2024 - 08:50
Pick n Pay subsidiary Boxer Retail has announced long-awaited details of its listing plans, which are on track for later in 2024.
Boxer Retail will list all of its issued ordinary shares on the JSE’s main board, with a secondary listing on the A2X, and proposes to offer for subscription newly issued shares to selected prospective investors...
