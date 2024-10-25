Companies / Retail & Consumer

Watch: Clicks delivers double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

25 October 2024 - 10:08
by Business Day TV
Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht. Picture: LINKEDIN
Clicks has delivered a 14.3% jump in annual diluted headline earnings per share, supported by larger profit margins, upbeat cash flows and a stronger showing from its retail health and beauty categories. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bertina Engelbrecht for more insight.

