Dis-Chem notes 16.3% earnings jump as expansion strategy pays off
Comparable pharmacy store revenue rose 4.8%, with seven new retail pharmacy stores opened during the period
25 October 2024 - 10:07
Retail group Dis-Chem has reported a 16.3% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS), a key measure of profit, for the six months ending in August, as its expansion strategy pays off.
Dis-Chem also reported a 9.6% revenue increase, bringing the group’s revenue to R19.6bn in the period...
