Clicks has R100bn market value in sight
25 October 2024 - 05:00
Health and beauty retailer Clicks is fast approaching the R100bn market value mark, with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and US banking giant JPMorgan in the pound seats to benefit from the group’s market share gains.
Clicks’ market share surged 34.9% to R89bn in the year ended August, after strong growth and aggressive expansion plans...
