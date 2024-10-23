Famous Brands has posted a higher half-year profit. The owner of Wimpy, Steers and Fishaways has reported a near 10% rise in headline earnings and has cited a prudent cost base. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Darren Hele for more insight on the performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Famous Brands posts higher interim profit
Business Day TV speaks to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele
Famous Brands has posted a higher half-year profit. The owner of Wimpy, Steers and Fishaways has reported a near 10% rise in headline earnings and has cited a prudent cost base. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Darren Hele for more insight on the performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.