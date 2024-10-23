Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Famous Brands posts higher interim profit

Business Day TV speaks to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele

23 October 2024 - 19:14
Steers: Staple brand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Famous Brands has posted a higher half-year profit. The owner of Wimpy, Steers and Fishaways has reported a near 10% rise in headline earnings and has cited a prudent cost base. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Darren Hele for more insight on the performance.

