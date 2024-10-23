Famous Brands shuts 41 restaurants as economic pressures bite
23 October 2024 - 08:23
UPDATED 23 October 2024 - 17:51
Famous Brands, the owner of Debonairs Pizza, Steers and Wimpy restaurants, has shut 41 outlets in the past six months due to shifting demographics and persistent economic pressures that are weighing heavily on consumers.
The closures were primarily driven by changes in consumer behaviour and demographics that made some areas unviable for trading, CEO Darren Hele told Business Day on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.