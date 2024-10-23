Famous Brands grows earnings 10% at midpoint of year
The group is cautiously optimistic about some recovery in the second half of the year
23 October 2024 - 08:23
Restaurant group Famous Brands has reported an almost 10% rise in earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, as revenue increased marginally and operating profit remained steady.
Africa’s largest restaurant franchiser reported a 2% increase in revenue to R4.02bn in the six months ended August, while operating profit was flat at R371m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.