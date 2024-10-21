Tiger Brands calls for local partnerships to reduce reliance on imports
SA grapples with shortages of wheat and white beans
21 October 2024 - 05:00
Tiger Brands, SA’s biggest food company, has called for partnerships with local farmers to combat food security challenges and decrease dependence on imported raw materials — wheat and white beans in particular — which are critical for its bread and baked goods production.
The company, which is battling shortages of inputs and stiff competition at its bakery segment — including Premier Group, CEO Tjaart Kruger’s former employer — wants to foster a sustainable agricultural supply chain while making essential products more affordable for consumers...
