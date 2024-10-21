PODCAST: The case for partnerships between corporates and small business

Laurian Venter. Co-founder and sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The value of corporate support for small-business business growth in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Laurian Venter, co-founder and sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za.
Venter discusses why entrepreneurs should embrace the power of corporate partnerships as part of their growth strategy and how these partnerships benefit both corporates and startups.
According to data from McKinsey, internationally, 75% of startups consider partnerships with corporates critically important to their success, with a further 63% anticipating that these relationships will gain even greater importance in the future. In SA, however, corporates’ support for entrepreneurs is lacking and must be urgently remedied by the country’s businesses.
Join the discussion:
Venter emphasises that whether corporates empower entrepreneurs through mentorship, invest in their growth with funding, collaborate on supply-chain initiatives or advocate for favourable policies, they can catalyse entrepreneurial growth.
Established in 2010, OneDayOnly.co.za is a daily deals website in SA. Every 24 hours, the site is updated with discounts and limited supplies of items that are on sale at lower prices, valid for one day only. From gadgets to groceries, the e-commerce merchant partners with top brands and key suppliers to offer products to more than 2.2-million potential customers.
The sales head outlines ways in which her platform works to bring more products from small businesses onto its site, the process for coming up with campaigns, and how the company has differentiated itself as a place to list products in the face of growing competition.
She also outlines ways in which SMEs can succeed at growing sales online.
Through the discussion, Venter unpacks OneDayOnly’s business model; ways in which large corporates can help to grow small business; the take up of e-commerce among SMEs in SA; the platform’s sales strategy and trends in the sector.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: The case for partnerships between corporates and small business
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Laurian Venter, co-founder and sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za
The value of corporate support for small-business business growth in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Laurian Venter, co-founder and sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za.
Venter discusses why entrepreneurs should embrace the power of corporate partnerships as part of their growth strategy and how these partnerships benefit both corporates and startups.
According to data from McKinsey, internationally, 75% of startups consider partnerships with corporates critically important to their success, with a further 63% anticipating that these relationships will gain even greater importance in the future. In SA, however, corporates’ support for entrepreneurs is lacking and must be urgently remedied by the country’s businesses.
Join the discussion:
Venter emphasises that whether corporates empower entrepreneurs through mentorship, invest in their growth with funding, collaborate on supply-chain initiatives or advocate for favourable policies, they can catalyse entrepreneurial growth.
Established in 2010, OneDayOnly.co.za is a daily deals website in SA. Every 24 hours, the site is updated with discounts and limited supplies of items that are on sale at lower prices, valid for one day only. From gadgets to groceries, the e-commerce merchant partners with top brands and key suppliers to offer products to more than 2.2-million potential customers.
The sales head outlines ways in which her platform works to bring more products from small businesses onto its site, the process for coming up with campaigns, and how the company has differentiated itself as a place to list products in the face of growing competition.
She also outlines ways in which SMEs can succeed at growing sales online.
Through the discussion, Venter unpacks OneDayOnly’s business model; ways in which large corporates can help to grow small business; the take up of e-commerce among SMEs in SA; the platform’s sales strategy and trends in the sector.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Unlocking the value and growth of SA’s township economy
PODCAST | The impact of education on SA’s economy
PODCAST | Absa’s strategy to lead in retail banking tech
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.