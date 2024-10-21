Force Shein and Temu to create SA jobs, Takealot tells Sars
Naspers-owned firm calls for a level playing field between local companies and international players
21 October 2024 - 05:00
Chinese e-commerce majors Shein and Temu should be forced to set up bases in SA through local offices and distribution centres so that the fiscus and economy benefit from their operations, Takealot has told the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Business Day has seen the VAT amendments submissions made by Naspers-owned Takealot to the tax agency, which call for a level playing field between domestic companies and international players...
