Pick n Pay shares fall as group says first half losses will widen
Shares dropped as much as 3% before clawing back losses
18 October 2024 - 16:13
Shares in supermarket group Pick n Pay fell as much as 3% on Friday after it said its first-half headline loss per share would widen.
The group said in a trading update late on Thursday that it was finalising its first half financial results and its headline loss per share was expected to widen to 129.23c-140.98c from a loss of 117.48c the previous year...
