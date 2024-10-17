Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why Sub-Saharan Africa is set to lead the future of snacking

Business Day TV spoke with Arpan Sur, senior marketing director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International

17 October 2024 - 20:54
by Business Day TV
Woman eating sweeties between meals from the fridge. Picture: 123RF
Even as disposable income comes under pressure, snacking is still a priority for Gen Z and millennials, according to Mondelēz International’s State of Snacking report. The data also shows that Sub-Saharan Africa is set to lead the future of snacking. For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Arpan Sur, senior marketing director for the region at Mondelēz International.

