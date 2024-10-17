Woman eating sweeties between meals from the fridge. Picture: 123RF
Even as disposable income comes under pressure, snacking is still a priority for Gen Z and millennials, according to Mondelēz International’s State of Snacking report. The data also shows that Sub-Saharan Africa is set to lead the future of snacking. For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Arpan Sur, senior marketing director for the region at Mondelēz International.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Sub-Saharan Africa is set to lead the future of snacking
Business Day TV spoke with Arpan Sur, senior marketing director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.