Turnover growth of big six retailers masks stagnant volumes
Price rises and expansion are main contributors to improved sales numbers
17 October 2024 - 05:00
SA’s major retailers are showing turnover growth driven primarily by price inflation and expansion strategies. However, real volume growth remains stagnant, Trade Intelligence’s latest Corporate Retail Comparative Report has found.
For the first half of 2024, combined turnover among the six largest retailers — Shoprite, Spar, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem — reached R330bn, a 9.4% increase...
