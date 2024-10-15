Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Avon Justine announces a strategy shift

Business Day TV speaks to Zaid Gangat from Natura & Co

15 October 2024 - 20:26
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR69
SA beauty brand Justine has set its sights on growth and has announced a strategy shift. The company will move away from its direct-selling model and pursue an omnichannel approach, beginning with a partnership with Clicks. Business Day TV caught up with Zaid Gangat from Natura & Co to discuss this in more detail.

