Shoprite adds R11bn in in-house brands boom
15 October 2024 - 05:00
Shoprite added a hefty R11bn to annual sales from in-house brands over the past three years. This has implications for established branded consumer goods makers such as Tiger Brands and AVI.
In the 2024 annual report released on Monday, Shoprite said its private label sales rose 12.8% this year, contributing 21.3% to its R200bn-plus supermarket sales, excluding liquor. Its private label portfolio evolved from 184 brands valued at R21bn to 169 brands worth R32.3bn three years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.