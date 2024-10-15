Quantum Foods sees financial turnaround as operations improve
Contributors to growth include lower costs of essential feed raw materials, improved efficiencies and higher egg prices
15 October 2024 - 10:06
Quantum Foods is anticipating a significant financial turnaround and expects to report a substantial increase in earnings for the year ended September.
This outlook is primarily driven by improved operational efficiencies, reduced feed costs, and higher egg prices, despite challenges such as avian influenza outbreaks and a recent explosion at the Malmesbury Feed mill, the group said in a trading statement late on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.