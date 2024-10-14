NEWS ANALYSIS: Doubts raised about the dream of independent retail in SA
AutoZone and West Pack seek safety of business rescue, but Yuppiechef and Retailability are success stories
14 October 2024 - 05:00
The rise and fall of independent retailers in SA presents a story of resilience and ruin. As renowned brands such as AutoZone and West Pack flounder in business rescue, questions are being asked about the viability of independent retail.
Conversely, Retailability shines as a beacon of hope, defying the odds with its acquisition of the Edgars brand. Are independent retailers destined for extinction, or can they find salvation in a public market that seems to favour the adaptable?..
