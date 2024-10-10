Japan’s Fast Retailing posts third year of record profit

Fast Retailing's Uniqlo sign boards are displayed at a casual clothing store in Tokyo on January 11 2023. File Picture: REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tokyo — The Japanese operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain booked its third consecutive year of record earnings on Thursday, with its leader laying out an aggressive plan for global growth.
After Fast Retailing crossed ¥3-trillion ($20bn) in revenue for the first time, CEO Tadashi Yanai said the company was aiming to dominate Western markets on its way to annual sales beyond ¥10-trillion.
“If we want to be truly the top global brand, we would not be able to claim that unless we can become number one in both of those regions, North America as well as Europe,” said Yanai, who founded the Uniqlo brand 40 years ago.
Operating profit rose 31% to ¥500.9bn ($3.35bn) in the 12 months through August, beating the company’s own forecast and the consensus estimate of ¥478.3bn from 15 analysts polled by LSEG.
Fast Retailing said it expected operating profit to climb further to ¥530bn in financial 2025.
Uniqlo, known for its fleece jackets and inexpensive undergarments, has benefited from a historically weak yen both at home and abroad. A tourism boom in Japan has led to a surge in duty-free shopping, while revenue from its push into Western markets gets an added boost when translated back into yen.
The company’s operating profit margins improved to 15% or higher in all its international segments on the back of higher brand visibility, said CFO Takeshi Okazaki.
Revenue and profit in Japan set records on strong demand for summer items as well as sharply higher sales to overseas visitors.
Fast Retailing’s earnings have been less rosy in China, its biggest overseas market. With more than 900 stores on the mainland, the company has long been seen as a bellwether for the retail sector in the world’s second-biggest economy.
Pandemic restrictions dragged on results there for years, but now the challenge is a sluggish economy that has weighed on consumer confidence.
The Greater China segment saw a slight increase in annual profit for the year. The company is scaling back store openings and adopting a scrap-and-build strategy to turn around underperforming locations.
Yanai, Japan’s richest man, has long aimed to make Fast Retailing the world’s biggest fashion retailer, with Zara owner Inditex and H&M standing in the way. He has said consumers are more focused on value than luxury in a post-pandemic world, a trend that would work in Uniqlo’s favour.
Questions about who will succeed 75-year-old Yanai have swirled for years and gained traction of late amid a corporate governance push in Japan.
Yanai said he wanted the next leader to come up the ladder of the company and for his two adult sons to be responsible for governance.
Yanai was joined on the dais by Daisuke Tsukagoshi, who was promoted to president of the Uniqlo brand in 2023 and has been spoken of as a possible successor.
“I think he’s doing a pretty good job,” Yanai said of Tsukagoshi.
Reuters
