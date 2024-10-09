Shoprite set to take full control of Sixty60 logistics partner
09 October 2024 - 05:00
Shoprite, Africa’s largest retailer is a step closer to taking full ownership of Pingo Delivery — its logistics partner behind the successful Checkers Sixty60 service — after the Competition Commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the deal without conditions.
Pingo was established in 2022 through an equal joint venture between Shoprite and RTT Group. The partnership followed the rapid growth of Shoprite’s on-demand delivery of groceries, Checkers Sixty60...
