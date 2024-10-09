Drip Footwear enters liquidation, leaving staff high and dry
Court orders winding up of company over R20m debt while Reserve Bank withholds R3.6m over foreign exchange violations
09 October 2024 - 17:52
Local sneaker brand Drip Footwear has been placed in liquidation, resulting in the dismissal of its workforce and the closure of 14 stores nationwide.
The winding up of the company comes after a court ruling stemming from a legal battle with advertising agency Wideopen Platform over an unpaid debt of R20m...
