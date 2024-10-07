Shoprite targets number one spot in lucrative pet care market
Big retailers fight it out in dog-eat-dog world
07 October 2024 - 05:00
The Shoprite Group is bullish about its prospects of being the number one go-to place for pet owners after opening its 100th Petshop Science store in just three years, pushing its rivalry with Woolworths up a notch.
At Friday’s branch opening in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, group COO Willem Hunlun said the company was well positioned to be a dominant player in the market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.