Richemont sells Yoox Net-A-Porter to Mytheresa
Mytheresa will issue shares to Richemont representing 33% of its fully diluted share capital
07 October 2024 - 08:39
Luxury goods group Richemont and MYT Netherlands Parent (Mytheresa) have signed an agreement for Mytheresa to acquire online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) in exchange for a 33% equity stake in Mytheresa.
The transaction aims to create a leading, global, multi-brand digital luxury group offering a highly curated and strongly differentiated edit of the most prestigious luxury brands and products to luxury enthusiasts worldwide, Richemont said in a statement on Monday...
