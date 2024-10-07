Afrirent takes over High Street Auctions
Afrirent acquires 51% stake in auction house as it ramps up its diversification and expansion strategy
07 October 2024 - 18:00
Logistics, energy, leisure & gaming group Afrirent has bought a controlling stake in one of SA’s leading auction houses as it looks to extract maximum value in the disposal of the assets post their lifespan with clients.
The company on Monday said it had acquired a 51% stake in High Street Auctions for an undisclosed amount as it ramps up its diversification and expansion blueprint...
