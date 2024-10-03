Truworths lists Temu and Shein as its top risks
Clothing retailer confident measures being implemented will see off stiff competition
03 October 2024 - 05:00
Fashion retailer Truworths says competition from Shein and Temu — the online value clothing retailers based in China who sell directly to consumers in SA — together with increasing competition from online and traditional retailers, are the biggest risks facing the business.
In its 2024 annual report the group said it was investing in fashion intelligence capability through the in-house fashion studio to identify relevant fashion trends to counter the threats, and would also invest in its own brands...
