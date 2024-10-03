Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar names Moegamat Reeza Isaacs as new CFO

The current CFO, Mark Godfrey, is to retire from the position at the end of December

03 October 2024 - 08:17
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Spar Group has appointed Moegamat Reeza Isaacs as CFO designate with effect from November 1 and as CFO from January 1 2025.

As previously advised, the current CFO, Mark Godfrey, is to retire from the position at the end of December...

