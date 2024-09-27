Choppies reports rise of nearly a third in retail sales
Some growth was driven by the opening of 14 new stores and the acquisition of 108 liquor and hardware outlets
27 September 2024 - 11:22
Choppies has reported a 31.8% increase in retail sales for the financial year to end-June, bringing total sales to 8.48-billion Botswanan pula (R11.1bn).
The growth was driven by the opening of 14 new stores, the acquisition of 108 liquor and hardware outlets from Kamoso, as well as inflation and volume growth across the group's operations, according to the company’s annual results report...
