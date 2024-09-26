Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua Investment Managers
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss
While Pick n Pay battles for survival, Checkers and Woolworths are locked in a struggle to be crowned SA’s premium food retailer. To unpack the dynamics at play in the retail sector, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss.
WATCH: Who will win the food war?
