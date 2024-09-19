Consumers get relief from drop in blackouts but battle with rising prices
Spending in certain fast-moving consumer goods and technical & durable markets rose, NIQ barometer shows
19 September 2024 - 05:00
SA consumers experienced a slight reprieve from a drop in load-shedding in the second quarter of 2024, leading to increased spending in certain fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and technical & durable (T&D) markets.
However, persistent inflation continues to strain household budgets, according to the latest NIQ Retail Spend Barometer, a report that combines data from NIQ and GfK to track retail sales countrywide...
