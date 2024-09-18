Tupperware in a tight spot amid declining sales and rising debt
US company, which is synonymous with food storage, files for bankruptcy protection
18 September 2024 - 14:11
Iconic US-based food storage container firm Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy as it grapples with dwindling sales and deteriorating finances.
The 78-year-old company is seeking court approval to sell its business and continue operating through bankruptcy proceedings. Tupperware has more than $700m in debt, according to Bloomberg News (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-09-16/tupperware-brands-mulls-bankruptcy-as-revival-plans-falter?sref=y3YMCJ4e&embedded-checkout=true)...
