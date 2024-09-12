Companies / Retail & Consumer

Snowflake maker’s bid to interdict Joburg factory strike fails

Premier Group says its operations continue to run despite reduced capacity at its Wadeville confectionery manufacturing facility

12 September 2024 - 17:20
by Noxolo Majavu
MR Sweet workers staging a protest
A strike by nearly 400 workers at Premier Group’s confectionery factory in Johannesburg is on course to enter its fifth week after the maker of Blue Ribbon bread and Snowflake flour’s court attempt to block the industrial action  failed.  

Premier , which returned to the JSE after 18 years earlier this year after Brait cut its stake from nearly 50% to about 35%, , filed an urgent application with the labour court to end the ongoing strike due to the alleged violence associated with it.

But judge Reynaud Daniels ruled on Wednesday that Premier failed to demonstrate a connection between the alleged violence and the strikers, denying the interdict.

The strike erupted after Premier signed a three-year wage deal with United Chemical Industries Mining Electrical State Health and Aligned Workers Unions (UCIMESHAWU), raising wages by 7% backdated to January and extending it to all employees, including those represented by the Food Allied Workers Union . 

While the above-inflation raise was accepted by most, a faction of workers pushed back, demanding a R19,500 monthly salary and an additional R15 per hour for those earning more than R19,500. 

Simunye Workers Forum, which broke away from UCIMESHAWU, declared a strike in the middle of August after failed talks at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.  

Non-striking members reported safety concerns due to intimidation and assault by striking members.

According to the forum the workers are frustrated by the company’s announcement of a 23.4% increase in revenue to R17.9bn, while still refusing to provide wages that are fit for their survival. 

Premier, which runs multiple facilities producing pantry staples that also include Iwisa Maize Meal, Super C and Manhattan sweets, said operations at Mister Sweet’s factory continue to run despite reduced capacity. 

“The business continues to operate with the balance of skilled employees supplemented by temporary staff,” said Premier in a statement. 

It said that the majority union at the Wadeville confectionery site was UCIMESHAWU, meaning Premier is allowed under the labour legislation to extend its wage deal with the union to all employees, even those not represented by the majority union.

The group said that its operations continue to run despite the reduced capacity at its Wadeville confectionery manufacturing facility.

“We have and will continue to engage with the employees and their representatives to resolve the strike quickly and amicably. It is regrettable that some employees have resorted to intimidation and violence towards those wishing to continue working,” reads the statement. 

According to Simunye Workers Forum, some workers pack 16 heavy pallets full of sweets a day for R6,000 a month.

“The victory in court yesterday was a victory against these shareholders. Since the strike began, Mister Sweet has shifted production to Manhattan, another sweet company owned by Premier. The workers at Manhattan, who already have full workloads, are coming under intense pressure from Manhattan management to work faster,” said the forum.

majavun@businesslive.co.za

