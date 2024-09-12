Quantum Foods directors narrowly survive the axe
A CBH spokesperson expressed disappointment in the outcome saying that their concerns remain
12 September 2024 - 13:10
The directors of Quantum Foods narrowly escaped removal from the board after a closely contested vote at a shareholders’ meeting held on Wednesday.
The meeting, initiated due to pressure from Country Bird Holdings (CBH), Quantum’s third-largest shareholder, saw all proposed resolutions to oust key board members rejected by slim margins...
