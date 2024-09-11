Retail workers need 21 months to earn what CEOs earn a day
There's chasm between pay of CEOs and workers, says Just Share
11 September 2024 - 05:00
The average CEO in the retail and wholesale sector earns 597 times more than the lowest-paid worker, according to a report by shareholder activism organisation Just Share.
The analysis, conducted across 10 JSE-listed companies, highlights the wage inequality between CEOs and the lowest-paid workers, as well as progress in board and management diversity...
