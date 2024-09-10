Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers on double-digit earnings jump

Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers

10 September 2024 - 20:28
Lancewood is one of the brands owned by food producer Libstar. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lancewood is one of the brands owned by food producer Libstar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Libstar has reported a 32% jump in interim headline earnings per share. The food producer has pointed to a strong performance by the Ambient Products category, as well as improved operating margins and lower finance costs. Business Day TV spoke to Libstar’s CEO, Charl de Villiers, for more insight.

