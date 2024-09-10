Lancewood is one of the brands owned by food producer Libstar. Picture: SUPPLIED
Libstar has reported a 32% jump in interim headline earnings per share. The food producer has pointed to a strong performance by the Ambient Products category, as well as improved operating margins and lower finance costs. Business Day TV spoke to Libstar’s CEO, Charl de Villiers, for more insight.
WATCH: Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers on double-digit earnings jump
Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers
